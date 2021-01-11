Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
North Little Rock craft brewery still standing despite national closures
Video
Final Score Top Plays of the Week (01-10-21)
Video
Arkansas Crime Watch: Thieves target gun show, woman caught on camera stealing family dog, man uses stolen debit card 21 times, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted
Video
Memphis police officer charged with murder, kidnapping in man’s death
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers 48-37
Top Stories
Final Score Top Plays of the Week (01-10-21)
Video
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament
McVay: Rams expect Aaron Donald to play vs Packers
English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 10, 2021 / 08:25 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2021 / 08:25 PM CST
Trending Stories
State Senator calls D.C riot a “made-up insurgency.”
Video
Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot
Searcy makes New York Times Top 10 list where COVID-19 cases are rising the fastest
Video
Winter weather possible again Sunday Night/Monday (1/10-1/11)
Video
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Video