Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Police investigating shooting in SW Little Rock Sunday night, two believed to be injured
ASP sergeant injured during stolen vehicle investigation
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 976 cases added to COVID-19 list by Arkansas Department of Health Sunday, vaccine doses given exceeds 137,000
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Arkansas Punishers Win First Preseason Game of 2021
Video
Top Stories
Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20
Gutsy or insane? Depends on the outcome of tough calls
Browns’ comeback comes up short, fall to Chiefs in playoffs
Kevin Na has a big finish and wins the Sony Open
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 17, 2021 / 09:27 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2021 / 09:27 PM CST
Trending Stories
Police investigating shooting in SW Little Rock Sunday night, two believed to be injured
Federal judge reverses release order on Arkansas riot suspect Richard Barnett, will await trial in Washington D.C.
Video
ASP sergeant injured during stolen vehicle investigation
LRPD release new details on overnight deadly shooting near Kanis Road gas station
Video
Arkansas Department of Health releases new COVID vaccine plan
Video