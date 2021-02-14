Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Entergy Arkansas responds to winter storm outages
GALLERY: Arkansans welcome snow to the Natural State
Gallery
Meghan Markle pregnant with second child: reports
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor asks Arkansans to get vaccines if they can safely get out
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into 1st Slam quarterfinal
Top Stories
Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach
NHL adapts COVID-19 approach through 1st month of season
Elite programs stuck on the NCAA Tournament bubble
Spring training ’21: New year, but COVID-19 protocols remain
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 14, 2021 / 08:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 14, 2021 / 08:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
Live
Watch FOX 16 News at 9 live stream edition
Live
Entergy Arkansas responds to winter storm outages
Winter Storm Warning Sunday into Monday – Accumulating Sleet, Snow & Very Cold Temperatures
Video
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Video