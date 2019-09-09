Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
River bumper near I-30 likely damaged by flood, no threat to traffic
Top Stories
Conway officers find meth lab during traffic stop
Burn bans issued in some Arkansas counties, others on wildfire watch
Two Dallas County men arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with minors, other charges
Jonesboro police investigating possible homicide
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Blake Anderson returns to the Red Wolves’ sideline
Top Stories
Cedric Thomas says UAPB’s win can provide spark
Top Stories
Jags lose Foles with broken collarbone; Chiefs’ Hill hurt
LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Russell hit in face, D-backs face deGrom
Murray, Cardinals rally late, settle for 27-27 tie vs. Lions
Jerry Jones: Prescott deal near as Cowboys top Giants 35-17
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 8, 2019 / 08:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2019 / 08:37 PM CDT