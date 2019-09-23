Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
LR Woman files report after leaving phone in an Uber car
Top Stories
Prison employee nearly killed in ATV accident has a second chance at life
Digital Original: Video shows creepy clown digging on roadside; then dragging shovel while walking towards teens
Homeless man arrested for rape of a 13 year old
First drug take-back box in Prairie County works to slow opioid addiction
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Brewers, Twins on brink of some bubbly
Top Stories
Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty loses no-hitter on bad-hop single
Top Stories
Mystics top Aces 94-90, advance to WNBA Finals
Whiff! MLB sets strikeout record for 12th straight season
Happy returns: Ramírez hits slam, 3-run HR in 1st game back
Pats, Chiefs, Rams, Cowboys are top 4 in AP Pro32 poll
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 22, 2019 / 10:26 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2019 / 10:26 PM CDT