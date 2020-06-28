Sunday Evening Weather Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Eddie Sutton Documentary Airs Monday on ESPN
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Sherwood Police identify victim found dead inside car Thursday
Video
Boy who doctors said wouldn’t survive prepares for 4th birthday
Clinton Center in Little Rock looking for volunteers to help meal program
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Franco one of several top prospects picked for player pools
Top Stories
Eddie Sutton Documentary Airs Monday on ESPN
Video
Eskimos drop former Alabama player after homophobic tweets
Pirates RHP Santana banned 80 games for drugs, out this year
Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 28, 2020 / 06:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2020 / 06:12 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Teen Facing up to 20 Years in Prison for Brutal Attack
Video
UPDATE: Sherwood Police identify victim found dead inside car Thursday
Video
UPDATE: Suspect in the assault on Highway Police Officer dies after State Trooper involved shooting
Video
Nurses resign after COVID-19 kills 8 people at local healthcare facility
Video
New case of invasive plant infestation in Texas causes concern for Arkansas fisheries biologists