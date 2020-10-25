Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
AP: Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas
Crow Mountain home overrun with cats
Video
Arkansas lawmaker shares battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: Two Girls found safe, suspect in custody, according to Missouri State Highway patrol
Arkansas Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Herbert leads Chargers to 39-29 victory over Jaguars
Top Stories
Celebration after game-winning hit made Rays’ Phillips sick
Wilson has 3 TDs before injury, 49ers crush Patriots 33-6
Brady’s 4 TD passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20
The Latest: Kershaw starts pivotal Game 5 for Dodgers
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 25, 2020 / 06:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2020 / 06:47 PM CDT
Trending Stories
AP: Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas
Crow Mountain home overrun with cats
Video
Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta forms over the Caribbean Sea
Developing: Man injured in shooting in Hot Springs Saturday morning
Interactive Radar