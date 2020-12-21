Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Two men shot in Little Rock Sunday afternoon
COVID-19 in Arkansas: 1,536 cases, 46 deaths added Sunday
Frontline essential workers should be next in line for US COVID-19 vaccines, CDC advisers say
Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
FINAL SCORE: Top 10 High School Football Plays of 2020
Video
Top Stories
Mayfield, Browns move closer to playoffs, top Giants 20-6
Buie, Northwestern beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-65
Mahomes’ dramatic flair marks Chiefs’ 32-29 win over Saints
Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 20, 2020 / 08:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2020 / 08:49 PM CST
Trending Stories
Two men shot in Little Rock Sunday afternoon
Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says
Arkansas Faces TCU in Mercari Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve
Video
Man dies in pedestrian accident late Saturday night
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office: woman arrested in murder investigation on Price Lane
Gallery