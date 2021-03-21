Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
LRPD: One injured in shooting at Murray Park Sunday night
Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with Sydney Sutherland’s family, mother of 10-yr-old shot and killed in Boyle Park shares story, LRPD still investigating shooting at Embassy Suites
Video
How SWEET it is! Arkansas heading to the Sweet 16 for first time in 25 years
Sheridan PD: Manhunt underway after alleged kidnapping
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Grimes helps No. 2 seed Houston rally past Rutgers, 63-60
Top Stories
AP Source: LaMelo Ball expected to miss rest of season
Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming
US scores late, beats Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying
Smith, Arkansas hold off Texas Tech 68-66 in NCAA 2nd round
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 21, 2021 / 08:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 21, 2021 / 08:30 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with Sydney Sutherland’s family, mother of 10-yr-old shot and killed in Boyle Park shares story, LRPD still investigating shooting at Embassy Suites
Video
Sheridan PD: Manhunt underway after alleged kidnapping
How SWEET it is! Arkansas heading to the Sweet 16 for first time in 25 years
LRPD: One injured in shooting at Murray Park Sunday night