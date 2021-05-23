Sunday Evening Weather Update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police are investigating a mass shooting outside a bar on Youngtown's lower west side where three people died and at least three more were wounded just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were dozens of casings in front of the Torch Club Bar & Grill at Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street as well as a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.