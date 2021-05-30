Sunday Evening Weather Update

TULSA, Okl. -- John and Kevin Kelly have a bond that's hard to break. Yes, they are brothers, however living 1,500 miles a part they are still as close as ever thanks to their competitive spirit.

13 years ago, Kevin ran the Little Rock marathon and wanted more. He called John, who lives in San Diego, California to see if he wanted to run the San Diego Marathon with him. Even though John hadn't done anything that athletically difficult in about 20 years, he still accepted the challenge.