PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Simmons First National Corporation announced Monday it has entered into two separate agreements to acquire Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc.

According to a statement released Monday by the corporation, the proposed Landmark, based in Collierville, Tennessee, Triumph Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Triumph Bank based in Memphis, Tennessee, will create the ninth-largest bank in Tennessee on a pro forma basis.