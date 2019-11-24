Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
UAPB triumphs 45-13, first winning season in 7 years
Top Stories
Red Wolves Down Georgia Southern 38-33 on Senior Day
Alabama Sheriff shot, killed in line of duty; suspect on the run
No. 1 LSU KO’s Arkansas 56-20
Searcy Police investigate Saturday shooting, one person dead
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Mourinho back in Champs League, on charm offensive at Spurs
Top Stories
Doncic, Hardaway Jr. lead Mavs to 137-123 rout of Rockets
Top Stories
Tyler Duncan rallies to win PGA Tour’s RSM Classic
Lutz’s kick lifts Saints to dramatic 34-31 win over Panthers
Big guy, big catch: Vea TD leads Bucs past Falcons 35-22
Duck Time: Hodges leads Steelers over winless Bengals 16-10
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 24, 2019 / 05:59 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2019 / 05:59 PM CST