Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Little Rock Catholic team wins championship at National JROTC Marine competition
Gallery
Louisiana teen seen on doorbell camera dies in front yard after confrontation with homeowner
Video
Another heat advisory is in effect Monday for much of Arkansas
Pictures made for social media come to life at the Trick Art Museum
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Stafford feels invigorated as he reports to 1st Rams’ camp
Top Stories
Olympics Latest: Britain’s Peaty wins gold in breaststroke
With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers
AP source: Pirates trading All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres
Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jul 25, 2021 / 08:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2021 / 08:40 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Man struck and killed by car on Barrow Road early Sunday
Arkansas Crime Watch: Violent week in Little Rock, $200k awarded to youth organization to fight crime, NLR officer dragged, suspect arrested after shooting semi-trucks
Video
Arkansas brothers separated at birth reunite after 58 years
Video
Man released from prison to marry sister of man he was accused of killing
Video
Little Rock peewee football coach finds calling, impacts lives for a decade
Video