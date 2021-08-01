Sunday Evening Weather Update

(StudyFinds.org) - Autism’s cause is not something science has completely figured out yet. Studies have discovered several different links which appear to play a role in children developing the condition. Now, researchers have identified a rare class of genetic differences that parents without autism pass on to their children. The study finds these variants make it significantly more likely for the child to develop autism.

A team working with the Simons Foundation in New York adds this hereditary link is especially prominent among “multiplex” families, where other members of that family have autism, even if the parents of that particular child do not.