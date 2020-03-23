Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
FEMA, National Guard to aid three states hit hardest by coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
We’re in this together, community social distancing
Video
ATU trustees approve housing, dining credits and refunds
Governor Hutchinson provided COVID-19 update to media
Video
IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
US Olympic CEO tells AP why she’s not demanding games’ delay
Top Stories
AP source: Seahawks add to offensive line with Warmack
Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again
IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks
Jays’ Shapiro expects 4-week spring training before season
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 22, 2020 / 08:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 22, 2020 / 08:47 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Crime Watch Exclusive: LRPD Police Chief addresses Covid-19 and impact it’s having on force
Video
UPDATE: Silver alert inactivated for missing Conway woman
Update: 100 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 20 in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Governor Hutchinson provided COVID-19 update to media
Video
Lake Maumelle gets bonus bream stocking
Video