Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Man wanted in connection to Thursday night homicide in Pulaski County
Video
Top Stories
Pence self-isolating after exposure to aide with virus
Troy’s Terrific Travels: Mirror Lake
Video
National Women’s Health Week kicks off today
Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Troy’s Terrific Travels: Mirror Lake
Video
Top Stories
Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies
UFC’s return could provide blueprint for other pro leagues
Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother’s Day
Spanish league keeps plan to resume despite 5 positive tests
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 10, 2020 / 08:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 10, 2020 / 08:35 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Arkansas Crime Watch: 11-yr-old dies after being shot in hostage situation, update on NLR fatal hit-and-run, 5-yr-old car ‘thief’ gets ride in Lamborghini
Video
Troy’s Terrific Travels: Mirror Lake
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 4,012 confirmed cases with 91 deaths, according to Arkansas Department of Health
Video
More than 10 Saracen Casino sub-contractors test positive for COVID-19
WATCH – Silver Star Nation: Post-Draft Special
Video