Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Hogs Blow 1st Half lead, Drop a 24-20 decision to Kentucky
Top Stories
Police: Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at New Hampshire church
Two men charged with battery in connection to Thursday night shooting after traffic collision
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting with Jefferson County deputy and corrections officers
Little Rock firefighters stop storage closet fire at downtown business
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
49ers remain unbeaten with 20-7 win over slumping Rams
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Strasburg, Nats lead Cards 2-0, Stanton hurt
Top Stories
Strasburg starts for Nationals, up 2-0 on Cardinals in NLCS
Yankees’ Stanton out for ALCS Game 2 with quad injury
Road crew: Wilson’s 3 TDs rally Seahawks past sloppy Browns
Jackson runs, passes Ravens past winless Bengals 23-17
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 13, 2019 / 05:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2019 / 05:10 PM CDT