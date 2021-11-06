Sunday will feature sunshine and even warmer temperatures

High pressure will be in control of our weather for the next few days. As that area of high-pressure moves to our east, our winds will turn out of the south. These southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 60s on Sunday and into the 70s Monday.

70s continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, but as our next low-pressure system moves in we will see increasing clouds on Tuesday and a 20% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will move in overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. There is a 60% chance for moderate rain Thursday morning, Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

The rain is out of here by Friday and temperatures will drop into the 30s for lows and 50s for highs.

Have a great rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby