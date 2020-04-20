Sunny to start the week

Visibility will be lowered at times through 10am cdt Monday morning. Allow extra time if heading out on the roads this morning.
Tons of sun today with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s!
Tonight will be mostly clear, cool & calm. Our average low this time of year is 52F.
Enjoy the sunshine today & tomorrow, because showers & storms move in Wednesday for Earth Day.

