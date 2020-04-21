Breaking News
Little Rock Police, US Marshals arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Saturday

Sunny today, stormy tomorrow

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Little Rock will start to see storms pick up in intensity 5pm to 11pm cdt as of Tuesday morning’s update. Hail and damaging wind are the greatest threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out in southwest Arkansas, although this threat is lower.
Flash flooding will also be possible with widespread heavy rain tomorrow. Some trees and additional power lines could come down through the southern half of the state.
Storms clear after midnight for Little Rock. Rain clears Thursday morning. Another round of rain is likely Friday, but the severe threat is minimal to none.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories