Sunny today, stormy tomorrow

Weather Forecasts
by:
Hilary Hunt
Posted:
Apr 21, 2020 / 11:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2020 / 11:51 AM CDT
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Little Rock will start to see storms pick up in intensity 5pm to 11pm cdt as of Tuesday morning’s update. Hail and damaging wind are the greatest threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out in southwest Arkansas, although this threat is lower.
Flash flooding will also be possible with widespread heavy rain tomorrow. Some trees and additional power lines could come down through the southern half of the state.
Storms clear after midnight for Little Rock. Rain clears Thursday morning. Another round of rain is likely Friday, but the severe threat is minimal to none.
