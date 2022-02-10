We got to enjoy another warm and sunny day across the Natural State Thursday. These spring-like conditions will continue into Friday, but temperatures return to normal this weekend thanks to a cold front.

Friday start and end warm! Lows in the 40s will rise into the 70s by the afternoon with increasing clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest 10-15 mph.

Chilly air moves in behind the cold front on Saturday.

A cold front will push through the state early Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so I am forecasting just a 20% chance for showers. Saturday afternoon the skies will begin to clear and temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. Strong northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Chilly conditions continue into Sunday with sunny skies. Sunday morning will start out in the 20s and the afternoon high we get into the low 50s.

In the first half of next week, we will see warming temperatures and dry conditions. Sunny with temperatures near 60° Monday and mid 60s Tuesday.

A look at the potential storm late next week.

Wednesday will be warm as well. but we will start seeing some clouds build as our next storm system moves in. Right now, Thursday is looking like the day the storm arrives, but we could start to see some showers Late Wednesday. The setup for this storm will be all rain, and it’s looking like a thunderstorm threat will be possible. Since this storm is six days out we need more data to come in before we pinpoint some of the details.

Enjoy the 70s Friday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby