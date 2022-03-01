LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The spring-like temperatures continue! A large area of high pressure has parked itself just to the south and will continue to pump warmer air into the Natural State. Eventually, it will move east and that’s when we will see our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure in control all week.

Wednesday will be even nicer than it was Tuesday! Temperatures will be getting into the mid and upper 70s with a light southwest wind and sunny skies.

The warmth and sun continue on Thursday! Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and low 80s with fully sunny skies.

On Friday we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system. There won’t be any rain, but high clouds will roll in from the west. Temperatures remain in the 70s.

This weekend we will begin to see more impacts from the storm. There will be a 30% chance for showers on Saturday with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Right now, the main impacts look to be late Sunday night and into Monday. There is also a risk that some of the storms could be severe. We will have a better idea of the impacts as more data comes in throughout the week.

Thunderstorm possible late Sunday.

Next week will start cooler. Showers and storms should begin moving out Monday morning. Behind the rain will be cooler temperatures. Temperatures Monday won’t get out of the 50s for most Arkansans.

Welcome to meteorological spring! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!