Temperatures slowly climb well above average

Sunday morning will be another chilly one. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for the second night in a row. Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

The warming trend continues into the workweek. A southerly wind at 5-10 mph will warm temperatures near 70° on Monday. By Tuesday winds will become breezy out of the south and temperature will get into the mid 70s!

On Wednesday the first half of the day will be mild will some sunshine. In the afternoon a cold front will push through and it will have showers and thunderstorms with it. Right now the timing looks to be in the late afternoon and early evening.

After the cold front moves through we will see cool temperatures return for the latter part of next week.

Have a great rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby