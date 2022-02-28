LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After what was the coldest and iciest weeks of the winter, spring-like conditions are finally here! We go from 5 straight days in the 30s to 5 straight days in the 70s! A strong area of high pressure will be in control until the weekend.

Tuesday morning will be cool with temperatures in the 30s, but the afternoon will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s!

Sunny skies continue on Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s! Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Friday we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system. There won’t be any rain, but high clouds will roll in from the west. Temperatures remain warm in the 70s.

Showers and Thunderstorms are possible this weekend.

This weekend we will begin to see more impacts from the storm. There will be a 20% chance for showers on Saturday with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Right now, the main impacts look to be late Sunday and into Monday. There is also a risk that some of the storms could be severe. We will have a better idea of the impacts as more data comes in throughout the week.

