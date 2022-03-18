LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The storm that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Arkansas late Thursday night will finally clear out just in time for the weekend.

Weekend forecast for Little Rock.

This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be cooler with temperatures topping out in the 60s. Temperatures get into the mid 70s Sunday!

Monday will start nice with sunny skies and temperatures near 70°, but high clouds will move in during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. There is the potential for strong storms Monday night.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook.

Tuesday will be stormy. The forecast is still on track for the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the south under a risk for damaging storms. It’s looking like the best ingredients for severe weather in Arkansas will be in the southern half of the state. We will get a better idea of the timing and impacts as we get in more data over the weekend.

The middle of next week will remain cloudy and wet. That storm system is forecasted to stall to our north for both Wednesday and parts of Thursday.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby