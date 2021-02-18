Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Arkansas ‘caveman’ accused in Capitol riot indicted on seven federal charges
Deputies: 1 dead in house fire in Pulaski County
Museum of Discovery to close temporarily after extensive flooding
Video
Baseball is back! After canceled season, Arkansas Travelers release 2021 schedule
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Yanks’ Cole: Players concerned about lack of competitiveness
Top Stories
Baseball is back! After canceled season, Arkansas Travelers release 2021 schedule
Video
‘Holy smokes’: Padres rave about Tatis Jr.’s big contract
Fitzpatrick takes early lead as Riviera proves tough test
Deep freeze in Texas knocks out games again for Mavs, Stars
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Jeff Baskin
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 06:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 06:37 PM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas family without heat heading into historic freezing temperatures
Video
2-Storm snow totals range from 6-25″
Video
Live
Interactive Radar
What’s next with Arkansas weather
Video