Search
2
Breaking News
5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6
2
of
/
2
Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 08:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 08:37 PM CDT
Trending Stories
LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns
Video
Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH announces five new presumptive coronavirus cases, school closures in four counties for two weeks
Video
Hot Springs man sentenced to pay back nearly $160,000 to Social Security Administration
Interactive Radar
An open message to Arkansas from Arkansas Children’s and UAMS