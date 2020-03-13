Thursday Evening Forecast Update

1  of  2
5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6
Anthony School Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Episcopal Collegiate School Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District Maumelle Charter School North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District Scott Charter School Watson Chapel School District White Hall School District

