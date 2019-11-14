Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Six Arkansas schools make finals in Samsung’s $3 Million National STEM Contest
Top Stories
Rutledge extends fight against generic drug price hike
Conway County native David Norman files to run for Arkansas House seat
At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting
School bus crash with kids onboard caught on camera; driver arrested for DUI
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
France and Turkey qualify for Euro 2020
Top Stories
Report: Lack of leadership led to Kansas player’s death
Top Stories
Olympic champ Sun Yang faces public hearing in doping case
Berrettini beats Thiem to leave ATP Finals with a win
Penguins star Sidney Crosby out 6 weeks after core surgery
Astros can make history if Bregman wins MVP
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 09:54 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2019 / 09:54 AM CST