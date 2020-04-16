Thursday Morning Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of northwest Arkansas, as well as parts of north and west central Arkansas until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in these locations will drop to or very close to freezing overnight through Wednesday morning.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of central, northeast and east Arkansas until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in these locations will likely stay above freezing, but warrant the production of frost through Wednesday morning.