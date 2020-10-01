Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
LR Central High will be all virtual Thursday and Friday
Sonic employees turn the pavement into dance floor for seven-year-old with Downs Syndrome
Video
Lawmakers react to first presidential debate
Video
COVID fatigue affecting people across the country
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Latest: Former champ Ostapenko reaches 3rd round
Top Stories
American cyclist suspended by team after pro-Trump comments
LEADING OFF: Marlins’ Marte hopes to play with broken hand
Seager homers, Dodgers beat Brewers 4-2 in playoff opener
Yanks sweep Indians 10-9 in draining game, meet Rays in ALDS
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:03 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock Police Chief files civil rights lawsuit
Video
Atkins superintendent dies due to COVID-19 complications
Video
Weather
Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
One man injured, one man arrested in Little Rock shooting Tuesday
Video