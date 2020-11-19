Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Developing: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected double homicide, suicide
Gallery
Kevin Costner museum coming to Hot Springs
Video
North Little Rock neighborhood worried about street racers
Video
FOX16 Investigates: Is COVID-19 causing an uptick in child exploitation cases?
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son
Top Stories
New FIFA rules to protect female players’ maternity rights
Tokyo Olympics: Q&A on vaccines, fans, qualifying and costs
CFP exec. director: Dates of games, selections unchanged
AP Sources: Ariza to Pistons, Horford to OKC, Rubio to Minn.
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 19, 2020 / 06:04 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2020 / 06:05 AM CST
Trending Stories
Developing: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected double homicide, suicide
Gallery
UPDATE: Faulkner County Sheriff makes statement regarding dog shooting incident
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees 1,715 additional cases, 30 deaths Wednesday
Video
Woman found dead in Cleburne County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures after multiple vehicle accidents along I-30