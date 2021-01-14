Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Arkansas National Guard sends troops to DC ahead of inauguration
FBI confirms investigation into social video possibly showing missing Ark. girl Cassie Compton
Live
Powerball jackpot hits $640 million; Mega Millions grows to $750 million
Video
National report gives high marks to UAMS’ kidney, liver transplant programs
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
NFL amends draft eligibility due to pandemic impact
Top Stories
The Latest: Michigan State postpones another basketball game
Celtics expect to play Friday, as NBA weighs more testing
AP source: Urban Meyer nearing deal to coach Jaguars
Stefanski out of basement, back with Browns after COVID-19
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 09:52 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 09:52 AM CST
Trending Stories
FBI confirms investigation into social video possibly showing missing Ark. girl Cassie Compton
Live
Historic Little Rock business ready to retire
Video
Toddler in Arkansas battles aftermath of COVID-19; Doctors warn of MIS-C
Video
Monday Night Mystery: Cassie Compton
Video
Arkansas National Guard sends troops to DC ahead of inauguration