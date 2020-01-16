Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Senate takes over Trump’s impeachment after House handoff
Top Stories
GOOD VIDEO: Person breaks into NLR Elementary two days before Christmas
Mother talks about crews in Texas looking for her daughters killer
EXCLUSIVE: Searching for Arkansas’ Most Wanted fugitive, day 2
Child porn charge for former Malvern school counselor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ’20: Osaka, Djokovic try to defend titles
Top Stories
Stolen away: Brooklyn pitcher recalls ’51 sign-stealing scam
Top Stories
Magic snap Lakers’ 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller
Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 117-107 win over Rockets
Lewis, Alabama hand No. 4 Auburn its first loss, 83-64
Edwards-Helaire among 7 LSU players entering NFL draft
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 16, 2020 / 06:53 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 16, 2020 / 06:53 AM CST