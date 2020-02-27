Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
FOX Entertainment All-Stars: Masked Singer security
Video
Top Stories
Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case
Video
Conway City Attorney’s office stands up again domestic violence
Digital Original: First-grader starts own lip gloss line
Video
Teen arrested in NLR homicide, victim identified
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Serie A’s biggest match could be played in empty stadium
Top Stories
Zidane says ‘clásico’ perfect chance for Madrid to rebound
AP Exclusive: MLB appoints 1st black umpire crew chief
Hartford women win 1st in season finale, end 28-game skid
Cousins, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Oilers 3-0
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 06:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 06:21 AM CST