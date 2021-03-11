Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Former Texas police officer convicted of sexually assaulting 2 men in his custody
Prince William denies claims, says royals are ‘very much not a racist family’
Americans take spring break vacations despite experts’ concerns it will fuel virus spread
Video
Thieves Target Porches in Downtown Little Rock
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians
Top Stories
Coronavirus-positive racer removed from Iditarod race
Mississippi governor set to sign transgender sports limit
Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs
Lake Hamilton completes wild 26-point comeback to beat Vilonia in state tournament
Video
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 06:53 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 06:53 AM CST
Trending Stories
Ammo shortages still impacting the Natural State
Video
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
Conway Police looking for Diner dashers, Harps lobster lifter
Arkansas Storm Team
Update: Lockdown lifted at Watson Chapel School District, officials say tip proven to be false