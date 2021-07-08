Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
One of China’s wandering elephants is returned to reserve
Gallery
‘It was a necessary sacrifice,’ mother told police after child found dead in hot bedroom, report says
If I’m vaccinated, do I need to take precautions at hotels?
Man arrested over guns in Chicago lakefront hotel pops the question after jail release
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Latest: Kerber faces Barty in Wimbledon semifinals
Top Stories
Fans face ban at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide
Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 05:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 05:34 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Former Bauxite High teacher dies after being hit by a car
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: State surges past 5,000 active cases, 1,000 new cases in last 24 hours
LRFD employee arrested on child porn charges
Video
Heber Springs daycare sign defaced with racial slur
Video
‘It was a necessary sacrifice,’ mother told police after child found dead in hot bedroom, report says