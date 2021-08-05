Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
West Memphis family mourning 11-year-old who died from COVID complications
Video
Governor Hutchinson gets praise from White House for community COVID-19 forums
Louisiana nurse goes viral after pleading for public to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Eating at the Olympics: Arigato Japan Food Tours
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Belarus sprinter: Grandmother advised her not to return home
Top Stories
US women earn bronze medal with 4-3 win over Australia
UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done
In Tokyo, social platforms help the Pandemic Olympics shine
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 5, 2021 / 06:47 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2021 / 06:47 AM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling
Video
Little Rock approves COVID-19 fund spending
Parents concerned as cases surge in Marion school district
Video
Available ICU beds in Arkansas drop to 25, lowest levels since start of pandemic
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson calls ‘extraordinary’ session on COVID-19, Unemployment; Vaccinations skyrocket as cases surge
Video