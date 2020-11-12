Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Video
Services Available to Arkansas’ Veterans
Video
The Farmer Veterans Coalition of Arkansas helps veterans in the agriculture industry
Video
Arkansans react to new COVID guidelines for places of worship
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Honorary starters, then rain, as 1st fall Masters begins
Top Stories
The Latest: Nicklaus says he won’t talk about Trump support
The Latest: Baltimore Ravens player tests positive for virus
DeChambeau has grand plan to cut Masters course down to size
Steffen US No 1 keeper despite lack of Man City playing time
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 06:46 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 06:46 AM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas Fish and Game investigating officer’s post critics call racist
Video
Arkansans react to new COVID guidelines for places of worship
Video
Faulkner County family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
Video
Arkansas Storm Team
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Video