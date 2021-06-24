Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month
16-year-old helps Missouri officer in scuffle during arrest
Video
Group to host inaugural March for Black Women and Girls in LR
Video
Branson Coaster victim at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, waiting on second medical opinion
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Special Olympics two-day event begins Thursday at Harding University
Video
Top Stories
Danish officials say delta variant reported during Euro 2020
Palace: Japan emperor ‘worried’ about Olympics amid pandemic
Strikers search for goals, wing backs shine at Euro 2020
NFL highlights minority candidates at QB Coaching Summit
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Weather Webcast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 24, 2021 / 06:50 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2021 / 06:50 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Family of Arkansas teen killed by deputy during traffic stop demands justice
Video
‘What are you doing, get out of my yard!’: Little Rock woman catches stranger on video jumping fence, exposing himself through glass door
Video
Branson Coaster victim at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, waiting on second medical opinion
Video
NLRPD make arrest in connection to man killed in Wednesday morning homicide
Video
Arkansas company presents plans of outdoor entertainment venue on Majestic Hotel grounds in Hot Springs
Video