Thursday Webcast

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The family of the 17-year-old who died after being shot by a Lonoke County deputy last week have hired lawyers who recently represented the family of George Floyd.

Family of Hunter Brittain said Wednesday that they had retained the services of Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump. The two have a long history of involvement in high-profile civil rights cases, representing the families of figures including Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.