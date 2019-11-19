Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Sheriff’s office enlists citizens to fight crime in Garland Co. neighborhoods
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Johnson County Deputies makes large drug bust
Victim of attempted 2nd degree murder testifies in accused cop-killer trial
Dangerous levels of mold found in election office
Family Health: Fasting may reduce heart failure
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach after daughter’s death
Top Stories
NFL’s wild Week 11 included Garrett, Kaepernick, Mexico
Top Stories
George’s late 3 helps Clippers edge Thunder 90-88
Rivers’ 4 INTs are latest chapter in turnover-plagued season
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Doncic scores 42 in triple-double, Mavs top Spurs 117-110
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Early Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 05:23 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 05:23 AM CST