Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Top Stories
UPDATE: NLR Firefighters Battle House Fire
Benton School District attacks the Flu, as death rates climb in the state
How ancestry site helped catch alleged Tampa Bay serial rapist 21 years later
Benton Elementary School staff puts on Christmas Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Coyotes acquiring Hall shifts balance of power in West
Top Stories
Charlotte lands Major League Soccer expansion team
Top Stories
Brignone rallies to beat Holtmann in GS, Shiffrin 17th
Vince Carter’s NBA career milestones are piling up
Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25
Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark as Saints crush Colts 34-7
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 17, 2019 / 09:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2019 / 09:27 AM CST