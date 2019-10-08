Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Louisiana man riding tricycle arrested on drug charges
Top Stories
10 Things to Know for Today: Oct. 8
Reality show filmed in Searcy airs: Families amped for watch party
UPDATE: Arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide
Fuel tank explodes on I-30: Driver jumps from flaming truck
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared to play, start vs. Cowboys
Top Stories
The Latest: Pastner says Ga Tech not laying down despite ban
Top Stories
Could Yao Ming mend the fences between the NBA and China?
Harden dazzles, then Raptors rally past Rockets in Japan
The Latest: Chinese say people have expressed their opinion
Streak stretches on: Twins take 16th straight playoff loss
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Update: Jefferson Co. Justice of the Peace resigns post
2
of
/
2
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 8, 2019 / 08:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2019 / 08:51 AM CDT