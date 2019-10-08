Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Reality show filmed in Searcy airs: Families amped for watch party
Top Stories
Fuel tank explodes on I-30: Driver jumps from flaming truck
LREA: Continuing to fight for local control
Big Country Chateau tenants going week 3 without gas; owners release statement
Living Well: Teen recovering after car struck by drunk driver
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Streak stretches on: Twins take 16th straight playoff loss
Top Stories
Schmidt: Computer strike zone good, but check your hearing
Top Stories
Bullpens? More like blowpens as playoff relievers get rocked
Patrick Mahomes’ magic fizzles without mobility
Qatar’s World Cup challenge magnified by track worlds issues
Not much goes right in Browns’ 31-3 loss to 49ers
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Update: Jefferson Co. Justice of the Peace resigns post
2
of
/
2
Tuesday Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 8, 2019 / 03:47 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2019 / 03:47 AM CDT