Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones
‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
Top Stories
‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign has taken a foothold in NFL
AP source: Rangers trading RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox
Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2
Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:57 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:57 AM CST
Trending Stories
Monday Night Mystery: Cleashindra Hall
Video
Little Rock police arrest teen suspect in deadly October shooting
Arkansas Storm Team
Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2
Home For The Holidays Contest