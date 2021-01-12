Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Health Matters: Baptist Health doctors fighting growing levels of diabetes in Arkansas
Video
UPDATE: Little Rock child at center of Amber alert found safe; Mother in custody
Video
LR marathon moved to November due to COVID-19 concerns
First day of the legislative session in Arkansas
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed
Top Stories
Column: Smith-Schuster fires up foes through jigs and digs
NHL offseason moves influenced by coronavirus’ impact on cap
Unstoppable Tide: Alabama routs Ohio St for national title
COVID-19 shadows title game as college football season ends
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 12, 2021 / 05:59 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2021 / 05:59 AM CST
Trending Stories
LRPD, federal agencies seize more than $1.5M in drugs, weapons in Little Rock raid
UPDATE: Little Rock child at center of Amber alert found safe; Mother in custody
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees new records in hospitalizations, patients on ventilators
Monday Night Mystery: Michelle Owens
Video
State Senator calls D.C riot a “made-up insurgency”