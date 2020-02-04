Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast

A slow moving cold front brings heavy rain and widespread showers across Arkansas Tuesday. Scattered showers last through the day Tuesday with some thunderstorms by afternoon and early evening in central Arkansas. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with about a 20 degree drop from Tuesday to Wednesday behind the cold front. Another round of rain and some storms develops Wednesday afternoon as a second system moves through.

The overall setup for severe weather does not appear all that robust, given a weak wave of low pressure moving along a cold front and only marginal instability to fuel strong storms. Little in the way of sunshine is expected Tuesday which will limit daytime heating and some severe potential. Wind shear will be rather strong strong though, so a couple of strong thunderstorms will still be possible. The highest threat for any severe thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts and possibly hail.