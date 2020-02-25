Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in northeast and eastern Arkansas Monday afternoon and early evening. The largest threat with any of the storms will be large hail, although a brief, weak tornado cannot be totally ruled out.

The chance for any severe weather in Little Rock is slim to none, but eastern Arkansas could see storms popping after lunch time through 5pm cst.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Batesville, Searcy down to DeWitt under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This means there is a low chance for a few thunderstorms that could become strong to severe for everything highlighted in green in the graphic below.