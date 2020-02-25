Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
IHOP giving away pancakes for National Pancake Day
Video
Top Stories
Update: Hazmat spill on Highway 67 in Lonoke County shuts down roadway, one injured
Video
Silver Alert: Little Rock Police searching for missing man
Video
Food Truck Court coming to Park Hill area in NLR
Video
Sam’s Club donates socks to Conway police to help the homeless
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Swimming authorities worked to protect Sun Yang from ban
Top Stories
IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics
Oilers among winners, Panthers losers at NHL trade deadline
Bucks-Raptors, Zion vs LeBron headline rest of NBA’s week
KU routs Oklahoma State 83-58 in first game back at No. 1
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Hazmat spill across Highway 67 near Austin shuts down interstate
Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 25, 2020 / 06:12 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2020 / 06:12 AM CST