Tuesday Weather

Rain clears out of the state Tuesday morning with sunshine coming through by afternoon. It will be breezy, especially over east Arkansas with southerly wind 15-25 mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, but rain and some storms move back in Wednesday evening for southwest Arkansas and Wednesday night for central AR.

The Arkansas Storm Team is keeping a close eye on storm potential Thursday. There is a higher risk for some strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon. Damaging wind and hail are the biggest threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out…especially over southeast Arkansas and Mississippi.



Rain and storms clear Thursday evening with sunshine and 70s Friday into the weekend.